Madison police investigating separate thefts from downtown apartments

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating two separate thefts that took place downtown.
In the first case, MPD's spokesperson Stephanie Fryer reports a motorcycle was stolen from an apartment at the intersection of Dayton and Broom Street. The theft was reported Wednesday around 8 p.m.
The owner told police he was out of town for the weekend and when he returned, his bike was gone. The parking garage door was also broken.
Fryer said officers are reviewing digital evidence in the case.
In the second case, a man reported to police Wednesday that two of his five guns were stolen from a locked gun safe at his apartment on the intersection of North Baldwin and East Mifflin Street while he was on vacation.
Fryer said the guns have been listed as stolen.