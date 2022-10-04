Madison police investigating sexual assault where man climbs through apartment window

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say someone was sexually assaulted near campus Sunday after a man climbed through their window early in the morning.
Madison Police Department officer Ryan Kimberley said the assault happened in an apartment building in the N. Park St. and Fahrenbrook Court area around 4 a.m.
Kimberley said a "mixed race" man climbed into the person's apartment through an unlocked window after removing the window screen.
He said the victim woke up to the sexual assault.
Kimberley said the suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall man, 19 to 20 years of age. He is possibly middle eastern or Black with a slender build and short hair.
Madison police are actively investigating this incident.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.