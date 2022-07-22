Madison Police investigating shooting on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says it's responding to a shooting on the city's north side on Friday.
Madison PIO Stephanie Fryer said a gunshot victim was found in the area of Vahlen Street and N. Sherman Avenue around 11:20 a.m. He suffered life-threating injuries.
Dane County Communications previously told 27 News the incident was a death investigation.
Additional shots were fired in the area of Vera Court around the same time, and MPD is working to determine if the two incidents are linked. Police are reviewing digital evidence from the area.
Photos from our reporter on scene shows a white sedan with multiple bullet holes.
No arrests have been made, and the scene is active. MPD is asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.