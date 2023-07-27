Madison police investigating shooting on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots on the city's north side, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire on Wheeler Road just south of Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park Tuesday around 10 p.m.
Officers found several shell casings in the intersection of Wheeler Road and American Ash Drive. No property damage or injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tips can be given anonymously.