 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital Sunday evening. 

MPD said officers responded to a residence on Coho St. between Pike Drive and Post Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said it appears the shooting was targeted. Right now, the Violent Crimes Unit is working to process physical and digital evidence and get statements from witnesses. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 0266-6014 or p3tips.com.

Tags

Recommended for you