Madison police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital Sunday evening.
MPD said officers responded to a residence on Coho St. between Pike Drive and Post Road just before 5:30 p.m.
Police said it appears the shooting was targeted. Right now, the Violent Crimes Unit is working to process physical and digital evidence and get statements from witnesses.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 0266-6014 or p3tips.com.