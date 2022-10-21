Madison police investigating shots fired incident on west side that damaged two buildings, a vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two buildings and a vehicle on Madison's west side were damaged by gunfire Thursday evening, according to the Madison Police Department (MPD).
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the area of Balsam Road and Leland Drive for multiple reports of shots fired around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found casings and damage to two buildings and a vehicle. Lisko said no one appeared to be hurt during the incident.
MPD is investigating the incident, and investigators and detectives are reviewing physical and digital evidence.
If you have information about this case or any suspect involved, call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made anonymously by using p3tips.com.