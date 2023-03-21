Madison police investigating shots fired incident outside east side bowling alley

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after employees at an east-side bowling alley found shell casings.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident happened on around 2 a.m. on Saturday at Bowl-a-Vard Bowling Alley on E. Springs Drive.
She said officers were dispatched to the business after employees found two spent shell casings, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
If you have information about this incident, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.