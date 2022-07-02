Madison Police investigating shots fired on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating reports of shots being fired on the city's east side early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Ryan Gibson wrote in an incident report that officers responded to calls of shots fired on S. Stoughton Road and Highway 12/18 around 12:15 a.m.
Gibson says a vehicle believed to be involved was stopped on S. Gammon Rd near Highway 12/18, and that there were multiple shell casings found on S. Stoughton Rd by Highway 12/18.
No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.