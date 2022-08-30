Madison police investigating shots fired on city's far west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after shots were fired on the city's far west side Monday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Midtown Road and Woods Road around 10:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
The caller reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a vehicle leave the area.
Responding officers found shell casings from different guns.
Fryer said officers could not find any damage in the area, and no injuries were reported.
The investigation into this incident ongoing.