Madison police investigating shots fired on city's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police found shell casings in a residential area on Madison's west side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an officer along with several other people heard shots fired Sunday night in the area of Morraine View Drive and Cornucopia Court around 9:45 p.m.
Officers searched the area and found five shell casings, but no property damage or injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.