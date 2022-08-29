Madison police investigating shots fired on city's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a glass door was "likely shattered by a shots fired incident" early Thursday morning.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said that officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard for a shots fired incident shortly after midnight on August 25.
Fryer reported multiple people said they heard several shots fired, but officers could not find any property damage or shell casings.
On Thursday morning, a woman from the same complex called police saying her glass patio door was shattered. She said she remembered hearing several shots overnight but didn't notice the damage until she woke up.
If you have information about this incident, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.