Madison police investigating stranger sexual assault on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a stranger sexual assault on the city's east side. 

According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, officers responded to North Thompson Drive Saturday around 8 p.m., where the 27-year-old victim told police she was sexually assaulted in a parking lot near the place she works. 

Lisko said a man approached her and asked for money, inappropriately touching her after taking the money. The victim was able to get away and contact police. 

The suspect is described as a Black man who stands about 5'7" to 5'8" tall. He has a "skinny build." The man was last known to be wearing dark clothing, a black beanie style hat and a mask. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

