Madison police investigating stranger sexual assault that happened downtown

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a report of a stranger sexually assaulting a woman downtown Tuesday night.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said officers responded to the intersection of N. Basset Street and W. Mifflin Street around 11:20 p.m.
The victim — who Lisko describes as a 20-year-old woman — said she was walking near the intersection when she felt someone come up behind her. Lisko said the suspect "inappropriately groped and touched the woman."
In response to the assault, police say the woman "yelled loudly," and the suspect ran. Those nearby helped the woman, and she safely returned to her home and reported the incident.
Lisko describes the suspect as a "dark-skinned" man between 5'8" and 6' tall. He was last seen wearing a gray and black camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark-colored pants.
Lisko said police are still investigating the incident.
If you have information regarding this case, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.