Madison police investigating vandalism of St. Bernard Catholic Church

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a local church was vandalized.
Someone spray-painted a profane message on St. Bernard Catholic Church on Madison's east side. In addition to critiquing the church's stance on abortion, the message also accuses the church of being responsible for the deaths of Native American children.
Sgt. Gregory Sosoka said the "anti-'pro-life' and anti-police rhetoric" graffiti was likely done overnight.
The vandalism comes just over a week after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. In early May, Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life organization on Madison' north side, was vandalized and set on fire.
If you have information about the damage at St. Bernard Catholic Church, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com.