Madison police investigating vehicle theft from west side dealership

  Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership's lot.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday to the Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road for a report of a theft.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle was stolen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

