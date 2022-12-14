Madison police investigating vehicle theft from west side dealership

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership's lot.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday to the Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road for a report of a theft.
Surveillance footage shows the vehicle was stolen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.