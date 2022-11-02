Madison police investigating vehicles damaged by BB gun on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after they say two people's vehicles were damaged by a BB gun.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said both incidents happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday on Madison's east side.
The first incident happened on E. Washington Avenue near Blair Street. Lisko said a caller reported getting into her parked vehicle, then promptly hearing her back window get damaged and "potentially shot out."
The next incident happened minutes later, with another caller saying their vehicle was hit by BB gun fire on E. Washington Avenue near First Street.
Lisko said police believe both incidents were done with a BB gun.
Police are reviewing evidence and investigating these incidents.
If you have information regarding this case, contact Madison police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.