Madison police investigating weapons violations on city's east side

MADISON (WKWO) -- Madison police are investigating two shots fired incidents that occurred overnight on the the city's east side.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Madison police were dispatched to the area of Mayfair Avenue and Lexington Avenue for a weapons violation, according to MPD Sgt. Christopher Keys.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Brentwood Parkway and Wyldewood Drive for another weapons violation. Officers found shell casings in the area but found no signs of property damage or injuries at the time.
Madison police have not connected these incidents.
Investigations into both incidents are ongoing at this time.