Madison Police K9 unit trains at former SSM Health clinic building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local law enforcement officers have a new space to hold training exercises.
The Madison Police Department's K9 unit is using the former SSM Health building on Fish Hatchery Road.
Officers are doing search and discovery scenarios.
The Madison Police Department and other agencies depend on using vacant buildings to create unique situations.
"Dogs can be just like humans in the way that they can be contextual in the way that we can't train them at the same place every single day. If we as humans train at the same place every single day, we're going to start cheating and looking for things that may have been there in the past," said Sgt. Chad Crose.
The Dane County Bomb Squad and other agencies have training exercises scheduled in the coming weeks.