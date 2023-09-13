Madison police look for armed suspect after shoe robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect after they said he pointed a gun at two teenagers and stole shoes late Tuesday night.
In an incident report, Sgt. Nathan Becker said at about 10 p.m. officers were called to Secret Places Park on the east side. Two people, age 17 and 19, reported they were robbed at gunpoint.
Sgt. Becker said the teens told police they agreed to meet a buyer at the park. When they showed the man a pair of Yeezy 350 V2 Zebra, the suspect pulled out a gun, grabbed the shoes and ran away.
The suspect was last seen heading south toward Canyon Lane and has not been taken into custody, as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police provided this description of the man they're looking for:
African American male, approximately 17-20 years old, with a thin mustache and goatee, 5’10’’-6’00’’ tall, with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black Nike sweatpants, and white Jordan’.
If you have information about the crime you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department.