Madison police look for suspect in early morning sexual assault

  • Updated
Police lights 4

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the city's east side early Tuesday morning. 

According to an incident report from a Madison Police Department spokesperson, officers were dispatched to Brandie Road, near Commercial Avenue around 12:30 a.m. 

The victim said a stranger assaulted her as she entered her apartment building. She told officers she was "slammed to the ground inside a foyer area of the building" prior to the assault. 

A neighbor heard the victim yelling for help and contacted police. Police said the suspect punched the neighbor when she tried to intervene. 

A K9 unit was brought in to assist in the search for the suspect, but no one is in custody at this time. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s with a slender build. 

Detectives are reviewing digital evidence and witness statements. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

