Madison police looking for help identifying suspect stabbing near Warner Park

  Updated
Madison-Police badge

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for information on an incident that left a man with stab wounds and a head injury. 

MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said officers responded to the 1700 block of Northport Drive for a report of teenagers fighting in a parking lot. 

When they arrived, officers found a 46-year-old man with a "head injury and a stab wound to the chest." Kimberley said neither injury is life-threatening. 

Police say they don't know who the suspect is, and they fled before police arrived at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345. You can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

