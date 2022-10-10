Madison police looking for help identifying suspect stabbing near Warner Park

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for information on an incident that left a man with stab wounds and a head injury.
MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said officers responded to the 1700 block of Northport Drive for a report of teenagers fighting in a parking lot.
When they arrived, officers found a 46-year-old man with a "head injury and a stab wound to the chest." Kimberley said neither injury is life-threatening.
Police say they don't know who the suspect is, and they fled before police arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345. You can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.