Madison police looking for man last known to be near Tenney Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for 46-year-old Cody Macartney, who went missing around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for Macartney Wednesday evening and said law enforcement is concerned about his welfare.
He was last known to be in the area of Tenney Park on Sherman Ave.
Macartney is 5'9", weighs 190 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was likely wearing a t shirt, khaki shorts, a baseball cap, sunglasses and deck shoes.
Authorities are asking anyone who sees Macartney or knows where he is to call 911.