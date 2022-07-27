Madison police looking for man who 'illegally upgraded' his bike by stealing someone else's

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for the man who "made an illegal upgrade to his bicycle by stealing a different one" on Sunday.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said video shows the theft happened at an apartment building on the E. Dayton and N. Hamilton Streets. The theft was reported Tuesday morning.
The man was spotted clipping the lock on the parked bike, riding away on it and leaving his old bike behind.
If you recognize this man, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.