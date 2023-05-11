Madison police looking for suspects in armed robbery on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are searching for two men accused of armed armed robbery on Madison's east side Wednesday night.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said two people were sitting in a car on Swanton Road near N. Thompson Drive around 11:30 p.m. when two men came up to them.
She said one of the men flashed a gun and told them to get out of the car, then stole it.
Fryer said another law enforcement agency spotted the car a short time later and gave chase. The driver crashed the vehicle on the Beltline between Rimrock Road and Park Street, and the people inside ran away.
A K-9 and drone unit were used to try to locate the suspects, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.