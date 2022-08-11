Madison police looking to identify man suspected of stealing rent checks from apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking to identify a man they say stole rent checks from the drop-box of an apartment building on the city's east side.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an employee of the apartment complex on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive reported the theft on August 5. The theft itself took place on August 3.
Fryer says video shows the man using a "long item" to pull items out of the mail slot, including multiple rent checks.
Anyone with information on the theft should Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tips may be submitted anonymously.