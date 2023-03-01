Madison police looking to identify man who attacked 2 at laundromat

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is looking for help identifying someone who "beat up" two others at a laundromat.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said it happened Saturday at a laundromat on Milwaukee Street near W. Corporate Drive.
A victim told police the confrontation happened after they took the suspect's clothing out of a dryer. Fryer said the suspect noticed one of the victim's wearing his sweatshirt and attacked the victims after they returned the clothes.
Anyone who recognizes this man or has information on the incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-3014 or online.