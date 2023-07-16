 Skip to main content
Madison police looking to identify possible witnesses of unsolved homicide

  • Updated
Lush

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying several people who may have witnessed a May homicide outside Lush Lounge that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Police shared these photos of the possible witnesses on the department's Facebook page Sunday. 

If you recognize any of them, MPD is asking you to contact Lt. Jason Ostrenga at jostrenga@cityofmadison.com.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

The Madison Police Department says help that leads to an arrest could lead to a reward.

