Madison police make arrest after stolen puppy exchanged for reward

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have provided new information on how Malloy the puppy was returned to his owners Tuesday.
Malloy was inside his owner's vehicle when it was stolen last Thursday, and was still missing after the vehicle was recovered. It wasn't until the following Tuesday that Malloy reunited with his owners.
According to the Madison Police Department, Malloy's owners were contacted after they offered a reward for the missing dog.
They planned to meet the individual Tuesday afternoon at West Towne Mall, and mall staff asked Madison police to assist with the transaction.
A "puppy retrieval team" made up of Malloy's family, West District patrol officers and detectives and those on MPD's Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team worked together to get Malloy.
After ensuring Malloy was exchanged for cash, police say they arrested a "juvenile female." She was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for receiving stolen property.
The investigation into this incident continues.
Madison police thanked Malloy's owners, West Towne Mall staff and MPD employees for ensuring Malloy's safe return.