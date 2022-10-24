Madison Police make arrest in September armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say they arrested a suspect in an armed robbery from last month.
According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, the department arrested 17-year-old Kanton K. Catchings earlier this week. He was arrested on charges of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Officers served a search warrant at Catchings' residence. Lisko says physical evidence related to the crime was found. Lisko also says firearms and drugs were taken from the residence.
Lisko said Catchings robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Kelley's Market parking lot on the afternoon of September 29.
The case is open, and ongoing and physical evidence is still being processed.