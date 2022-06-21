Madison police: missing mother & her four children found safe in Illinois

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Samella Robinson and her children were found safe in Illinois.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are asking for help to find a missing mother and her four children.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says officers were contacted Monday to check on the welfare of 33-year-old Samella Robinson.
Police did not find Robinson or her children at their home on the west side of Madison.
Officers are searching for 12-year-old Kierra, 8-year-old Yafa, 5-year-old Phillip and 9-month-old Samella.
Fryer says there are no signs of foul play associated with their disappearance.
Fryer says Robinson has ties to Chicago and may have recently spent time in central Illinois.
Detectives with MPD have reached out to law enforcement in Illinois for assistance in hopes of locating the family.
Anyone with information about Robinson's whereabouts should call 911.