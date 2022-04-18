Madison Police: missing woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Judy Herron has been found safe, per the Madison Police Department.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are asking for help to find a missing woman.
Judy Herron, 73, has not been seen since April 4, according to an incident report.
Lieutenant David Meinert said that Herron may be staying at an extended stay hotel and often uses taxis.
Herron is 5'2", 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
If you know where Herron is, Lt. Meinert said that you should notify your local police department.