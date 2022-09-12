Madison police now investigating Sunday incident on west side as a homicide

MADISON (WKOW) — An official with the Madison Police Department says an incident originally described as a "weapons violation" is now being investigated as a homicide.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said Chief Shon Barnes is holding a press conference to give an update about what happened at Darien Circle Sunday afternoon.
In an incident report Sunday, Sgt. Tyler Phillips said the investigation was in preliminary stages but assured there's no ongoing threat to the public.
The press conference is set for 10 a.m. Monday.