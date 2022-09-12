 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Madison police now investigating Sunday incident on west side as a homicide

  • Updated
Madison-Police1 logo

MADISON (WKOW) — An official with the Madison Police Department says an incident originally described as a "weapons violation" is now being investigated as a homicide. 

MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said Chief Shon Barnes is holding a press conference to give an update about what happened at Darien Circle Sunday afternoon. 

In an incident report Sunday, Sgt. Tyler Phillips said the investigation was in preliminary stages but assured there's no ongoing threat to the public. 

The press conference is set for 10 a.m. Monday.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

