Madison police officer arrested, charged after fight with girlfriend at downtown bar

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison police officer was charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday following fight with his girlfriend.
A criminal complaint identified the suspect as Madison Police officer Keith Brown, 29, who works at the East Madison Precinct.
The complaint stated Brown was at dinner with his girlfriend at the Rigsby on November 9, celebrating their first anniversary of dating, prior to Brown's work shift. His girlfriend told investigators she took a photo of them and wanted to post it online, but Brown grabbed her phone and refused to give it back. She admitted to grabbing his keys in hopes of getting her phone back. She said instead Brown squeezed her hands hard, cutting them in several spots.
She told investigators she got away, but their fight continued down a hallway towards the back of the bar. A Rigsby bartender said she heard the woman scream for help, and staff went to check on what was happening. The complaint stated Brown was asked to leave.
Investigators contacted Brown at the Madison East Precinct. He confirmed he and his girlfriend were having dinner and "a few drinks" to celebrate their anniversary but said their argument was about his previous relationship, and then his current girlfriend took a photo of him on her phone, which he asked her to delete. He claimed he only put his hands on her to calm her down and that she grabbed onto his collar and ripped his necklace off. Brown said he left the bar as asked, after he got his keys back.
27 News reached out to the Madison Police Department for an update on Brown's employment status.
Brown is scheduled for an initial court appearance on December 8.