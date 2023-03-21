Madison police officer arrests man after seeing a gun hidden under driver's seat

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man after a traffic stop late Monday night after they saw a gun in the vehicle.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the officer pulled a vehicle over on E. Washington Avenue near Zeier Road around 11:30 p.m.
During the stop, the officer saw a handgun poking out from beneath the driver's seat. Drugs were also found while searching the vehicle.
The driver -- who Fryer identifies as Cordero C. Coker, 35 -- was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of meth and a PO hold.
Fryer said Coker was on parole for a previous weapons violation.