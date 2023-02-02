 Skip to main content
Madison police officer facing charge for fight with girlfriend resigns from department

Keith Brown

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison police officer who's facing charges following a fight with his girlfriend in a downtown bar has resigned from the department. 

In a statement shared with 27 News, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Keith Brown resigned on January 20. He worked at the East Madison Precinct. 

She said his resignation came amid an internal investigation by MPD and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office. MPD ended its internal investigation with his resignation. 

Brown was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in November 2022 as the result of a confrontation with his girlfriend at a bar. A complaint stated the fight started after his girlfriend took a photo and wanted to post it online, but Brown took the phone. 

In an attempt to get the phone back, the girlfriend took Brown's keys, but instead he squeezer her hands — cutting them in several places. 

The fight continued down a hall in the restaurant, and eventually staff asked Brown to leave — which he said he did after getting his keys back. 

