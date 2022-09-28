Madison police officer hurt while trying to arrest suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison police officer was hurt while attempting to arrest a suspect.
Police officials say the officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip in the 1400 block of Northport Dr.
The officer attempted to arrest the suspect for his outstanding felony warrants.
Police say the suspect resisted arrest and was able to get away with the help of another person on scene.
The officer was then dragged by a vehicle in the parking lot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police officials say the first suspect was ultimately arrested for his warrants.
The second suspect got away in a gray-colored sedan that was seen traveling on Northport Dr. Authorities are still looking for him.
They ask anyone with information to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.
Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.