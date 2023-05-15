Madison police officer nearly hit by car while responding to fight downtown

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say someone intentionally tried to drive their car into an officer responding to a fight downtown.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to a bar by Gorham Street and State Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fight.
The group left the area as police arrived, but officers drove by 15 minutes later and found people getting ready to fight again.
As officers arrived, the group began to leave. Fryer said one car was "intentionally" driven toward an officer, and the officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Officers followed the vehicle but ultimately called off the pursuit.
Fryer said no arrests have been made, but charges are possible as the investigation continues.
Fryer said no officers were physically hurt.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.