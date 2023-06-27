Madison police officer rescues 2 dogs from hot cars during shift

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison police officer rescued two dogs from hot cars during a shift Thursday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an off-duty officer saw a dog in a parked car at Warner Park. They reported there was no visible water inside, and the car's windows were "barely cracked."
An on-duty officer responded to the scene and once the dog began showing signs of distress after 45 minutes, the officer rescued it.
The officer left a citation for the owner and took the dog to the Dane County Humane Society.
Fryer said this was the second dog the officer rescued that day.