Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison police officer rescues 2 dogs from hot cars during shift

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison police officer rescued two dogs from hot cars during a shift Thursday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said an off-duty officer saw a dog in a parked car at Warner Park. They reported there was no visible water inside, and the car's windows were "barely cracked."

An on-duty officer responded to the scene and once the dog began showing signs of distress after 45 minutes, the officer rescued it.

The officer left a citation for the owner and took the dog to the Dane County Humane Society.

Fryer said this was the second dog the officer rescued that day.

