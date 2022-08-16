Madison Police officer revives woman experiencing overdose

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police Officer used Narcan to help save a woman who was overdosing Monday night.
According to a news release from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, an officer was sent to the 500 block of Algona Street around 11:45 p.m.
When he arrived, he saw people trying to help a woman as she was experiencing an overdose. He was able to step in, and quickly administer department-issued Narcan to revive the woman.
She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she admitted to purchasing pills.
The woman was cited and referred to MAARI, a program that targets Dane County residents who commit to a non-violent, low-level crime connected to addiction.