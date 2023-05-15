Madison police officer spots stolen gun during late Saturday patrol

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police officers found two illegal guns while patrolling downtown Saturday night.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers with the Central District Community Policing Team saw a car in the Buckeye lot that was involved in an incident last year. In that case, five guns and several pounds of marijuana were found.
As officers drove by the vehicle Saturday night, they saw a handgun sticking out from under the seat. Fryer said it was loaded and reported as stolen from another state. A K-9 also alerted on drugs in the vehicle.
Officers were able to arrest the suspect despite his attempts to avoid police. Fryer identifies the man as Craig Evans, 28, of Sun Prairie.
Fryer said he was arrested for receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping.