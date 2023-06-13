Madison police provide reccomendations to storage unit users after series of burglaries

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has recommendations for people using storage units, so they can help keep their belongings safe from others who may try to steal them.
According to department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, these recommendations come after officers responded to several storage unit burglaries over the last two months. Suspects broke into units by cutting off locks, forcing entry or crawling through walls and ceilings.
She said suspects stole items like clothes, tools, jewelry and family records.
Fryer said a man was arrested in late May after he tried to break into several units at Aberg Mini Warehouses on the city's east side. Officers are investigating other cases he may be involved in and additional charges are possible.
MPD's Burglary Crime Unit recommends checking on rented storage units often, keeping an inventory of stored items and holding any storage unit keys or passes in a safe place. Officers also recommend writing down serial numbers for any vehicles, tools, appliances and other electronics stored in the unit.