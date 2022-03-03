Madison Police providing extra patrols at Madison Memorial in response to threats

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police are providing extra patrols at an area high school due to a recent influx of threats.
For three days in a row, Madison Memorial High School has been receiving threats — all of which have been determined to be unsubstantiated.
On Monday, the school and nearby Jefferson Middle School were evacuated due to a bomb threat. On Tuesday, the school had two threats — each time the school was put in a hold while the threats were investigated.
On Wednesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said an individual called three separate times with threats.
"Madison police take all threats seriously and are actively investigating these incidents," an MPD incident report said.
According to MPD, multiple detectives have been assigned to the investigation. MPD is working to determine the source of the threats.