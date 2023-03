MADISON (WKOW) — Authorities recovered an SUV in Mazomanie Friday, just over three weeks after it was stolen in Madison.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the vehicle was stolen on February 8 on Buckeye Road after a man who was warming it up was pulled out of the vehicle and thrown into the snow.

Fryer said the vehicle was recovered Friday morning, and it's now being processed for evidence.

No arrests have been made, and investigation into the theft remains active.