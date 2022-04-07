Madison police recover three guns in one week during arrests

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police officers recovered three guns during three separate arrests in the last week.
A Madison police spokesperson told 27 News, the first gun was found during a traffic stop at E Washington Ave. and Aberg Ave. on March 31 around 10:15 a.m. The driver was pulled over for going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officers noticed the passenger trying to hide a gun with his leg. Police found the gun was loaded, and marijuana was in the vehicle.
The driver and passenger were arrested and are facing charges for drug crimes and carrying a concealed weapon.
While officers were monitoring a vigil on April 1, they spotted a wanted suspect. They pulled him over after he got in a vehicle that drove away from the area around 7:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car had a gun under his seat with a fully loaded magazine. He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The suspect passenger was arrested on several wanted felony charges.
Most recently on April 7 around 1:13 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle on E Washington Ave. at Portage Road for "bad driving behaviors." The driver was taken to jail after police found they had a gun and were not a concealed carry holder. Plus the driver did not have a driver's license and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.