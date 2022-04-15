 Skip to main content
Madison Police release sketch of man suspected in stranger sexual assault

  • Updated
Sexual assault suspect sketch
Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has released a sketch of a man suspected in a stranger sexual assault on Tuesday. 

MPD released the sketch in an updated incident report and also provides more details on his description. 

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20's to late 30's. He is around 5'11-6'0 tall and weighs between 190-200 pounds. 

The suspect has a medium to dark complexion, stubble on his face with rough textured skin. MPD reports the victim recalled seeing a blemish like a mole or pimple on the right side of the suspect's face. 

He has dark hair that is visible by his ears. He was wearing a dark beanie at the time of the assault. 

The man is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman he doesn't know on Brandie Road near Commercial Avenue as she entered her apartment building. He is also suspected of physically assaulting a neighbor who tried to intervene. 

Anyone with information on the assault or suspect should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers tipline at 608-266-6014.

