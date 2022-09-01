Madison police reminding public to slow down after squad car 'side swiped' during traffic stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are reminding the public to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles after they say a driver side-swiped a squad car conducting a traffic stop.
Madison Police Department official Hunter Lisko said officers were doing a proactive traffic enforcement on the Beltline early Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. After the officer stopped the vehicle, they parked on the shoulder of the Seminole Highway off-ramp.
During the stop, Lisko said another drive used the exit ramp and side-swiped the squad car, "displacing" the driver's side mirror.
No one was injured.
The drive who stuck the squad car was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The initial driver was cited for speed.