Madison police respond to La Follette High School during homecoming dance

La Follette High School.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Center confirmed that Madison police responded to La Follette High School just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not say what prompted the response from law enforcement.

According to the school's website, the homecoming dance was taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spectator Gym.

On Sunday, MMSD spokesperson, Tim LeMonds, told 27 News in a statement that police responded after a "loud noise" near the end of the dance "gave some students the impression" a weapon was fired.

Madison police determined the noise was likely from a "large balloon bursting." 

 

