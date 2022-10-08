Madison police respond to La Follette High School during homecoming dance

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Center confirmed that Madison police responded to La Follette High School just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities did not say what prompted the response from law enforcement.
According to the school's website, the homecoming dance was taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spectator Gym.
On Sunday, MMSD spokesperson, Tim LeMonds, told 27 News in a statement that police responded after a "loud noise" near the end of the dance "gave some students the impression" a weapon was fired.
Madison police determined the noise was likely from a "large balloon bursting."