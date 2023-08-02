Madison Police respond to man threatening people with a gun in Elver Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several officers responded to Elver Park late Tuesday night after someone said a person was using a gun to threaten others, according to the Madison Police Department.
Lieutenant Eric Vosburg said police responded to the park around 10:10 p.m. Vosburg said responding officers heard gunfire in the park.
He said officers got people away from the area, and the suspect was arrested. The gun was recovered. No one was hurt.
The Madison Police Department's Chief's Blog reports the suspect was a 36-year-old man who tried to take another person's vehicle. The blog reports he was arrested for recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed and attempted robbery.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.