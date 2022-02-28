Madison Police respond to shots fired on west side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police are looking for information about shots being fired on the city's west side Sunday night.
According to an incident report from MPD Sgt. Nathan Becker, multiple people reported hearing as many as eight shots fired in the 7200 block of Mid Town Road around 9:00 p.m.
In the road, officers found several shell casings from different caliber handguns and a live round.
Police didn't find any damaged homes or damaged vehicles, and there were no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.