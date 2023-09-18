 Skip to main content
Madison police respond to UW Health hospital where man was outside with a knife

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police defused a situation at a UW Health hospital early Saturday morning where a man was stabbing at the air with a knife.

Madison Police Department Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to the hospital on Eastpark Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. 

A man was  pacing back and forth, stabbing the air with a knife.

Officers convinced the man to drop the knife.

Journey Mental Health was contacted, and the man was taken to a mental health facility for care.

No injuries were reported.

